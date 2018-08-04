Fawad remanded in NAB custody for another 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday extended the physical remand of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad for another 14 days at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Bureau produced the senior bureaucrat before the court after expiry of his 14-day remand and requested extension in his physical remand for 14 more days as his custody was required for further investigation into graft charges against him.

He was arrested by the anti-graft body on July 5 on different corruption charges, including the ones levelled against him in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.— NNI