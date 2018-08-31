Experts say shampoo is the worst thing for your hair

Web Desk: Washing our hair gives us the refreshing feeling, but sadly, hair expert has claimed that shampooing is the worst thing we can do for our hair.

Halliwall, in conversation with Fabulous said, “When you’ve grown up always doing something you don’t question it. The reality is that shampoo is a product that was made to be too strong for its use.”

He added, the aim of shampoo was to clean hair. Hence, shampoo made perfect sense for your hands, for your dishes, floors and for carpets, but it doesn’t make sense for your skin or your hair.

He went on to brand the ingredients used in a shampoo as being ‘terrifying’, adding that it is something that is actually not only unhealthy for the hair but also for the environment.

Shampoo on hair and scalp takes away someone’s body’s natural protective barrier.

“Your body responds by fixing itself and reproducing those oils in that barrier, and you end up in a vicious cycle, where you over clean and you over-produce oil,” he said.

The chemicals are so similar to what we use to clean clothes, he says that one could effectively pour shampoo in their washing machine and washing powder on their hair.