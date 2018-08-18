Everything you want to know about DeepVeer’s Wedding

Web Desk: DeepVeer is all set to get married on November 10, 2018. And all of their fans definitely want to know how the preparations are going on.

The wedding shopping has kick-started in full swing already. The marriage is going to take place in Loko Como in Italy, but the family wants the entire shopping to be done in India itself.

The jewellery designers have been finalized and assigned their work. Surprisingly, the families only bought silver jewllery. There would be no gold and platinum in their wedding.

The guests have been asked to not to being their mobile phones inside the venue. They take this step in the hope of guarding their privacy.

An earlier report in the Filmfare suggested, “It’s a very special day for both Ranveer and Deepika which is why they just want the close ones to be present for their wedding ceremony. Mostly it will be their families and a few close friends. The guest list consists of merely 30 people and that’s exactly how these two want it. Italy is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair. They are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they’re back in India post the wedding”.

Filmfare had also earlier reported about the wedding date. According to a report in Filmfare, “The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just a few weeks ago”.