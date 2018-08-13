Entered parliament to save democracy: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif remarked on Monday that he didn’t enter the parliament to protect the rigging in 2018 elections rather protect the country’s democratic system.

The elections held on July 25 were the most controversial polls in country’s history, he remarked while addressing a PML-N’s parliamentary party session in the federal capital.

“We had rejections the elections on the night of July 25. We will raise our voices against rigging both inside and outside the parliament,” he said.

Regarding his plan of action against alleged rigging, the former Punjab chief minister shared that the party will demand a probe in the rigging. “We will demand the formation of a parliamentary commission. We will also present our demand of conducting a forensic audit before the parliament.”

Congratulating all the parliamentarians who took their oaths during the inaugural session of the National Assembly earlier in the day, Shehbaz remarked that all political parties must play their part to the fullest. “I will try my best to fulfil the role for which nation elected me.”—INP