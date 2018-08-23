Home / Sports / Cricket / England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

Vince was included as cover for fellow batsman Jonny Bairstow, who broke a finger keeping wicket during India's 203-run win in the third Test at Trent Bridge that saw England's lead in the five-match series cut to 2-1.