England puts India in to bat in 3rd test at Trent Bridge

NOTTINGHAM: England will bowl first under cloudy skies after captain Joe Root won the toss before the start of the third cricket test against India at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

All-rounder Ben Stokes is back for England after being found not guilty of affray in a Bristol court in midweek. He replaces Sam Curran in the only change to the side.

“There’s a nice covering of live grass,” Root said. “We’ve been performing extremely well with the ball so it’s a good opportunity for us.

“It was a hard decision to leave Sam out because he’s played very well in a team which is playing some very good cricket. But we feel we have the opportunity to do something special this week.”

India has made three changes, with opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and 20-year-old debutant wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant coming in for Murali Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik.

“We wanted to bat first,” India captain Virat Kohli said. “The surface looks pretty hard. There is grass cover but it should be a good cricket wicket.”

England leads the five-match series 2-0.

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. -AP