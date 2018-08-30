Encouraging trade, facilitating businessmen is our top priorities: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that promoting trade and facilitating business community is among the priority areas for the government.

He said this while chairing a briefing about functions of Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said existing structures of facilitation of investors would be reviewed to ensure seamless facilitation of prospective investors.

He directed that a comprehensive strategy should be worked out to check corrupt practices of illegal money transfers and smuggling which are negatively affecting country’s economy.

Imran Khan observed that there is a need to review the criteria of appointment and assessing the performance of the trade officers abroad to ensure that business community is properly facilitated, investment potential of the country is highlighted and the trade targets are achieved.

Meanwhile, chairing a briefing in Islamabad to review the issues relating to the power sector, Prime Minister expressed serious concern over the prevailing situation vis-à-vis power theft and swelling circular debt.

He observed that bad governance, corruption and flawed policies of the past have resulted into a situation which is neither viable nor sustainable.

Imran Khan said addressing issues related to the power sector is among the foremost priorities of the government. A task force is being constituted to work out a comprehensive strategy for addressing sectorial issues with special focus on improved governance, system augmentation, tariff rationalization and plugging various loopholes in power generation, transmission and the distribution system.

The Prime Minister said he would spearhead a comprehensive public awareness campaign to sensitize public and to garner their support for checking electricity theft and ensuring better management of the power sector.

Secretary Power Division Rizwan Memon briefed the Prime Minister about the issue of line losses and the circular debt which has touched 1.18 trillion rupees.

Earlier, Secretary Commerce Younas Dagha gave detailed presentation about the functions of the Ministry and its attached departments.

While briefing the Prime Minister about the current situation of imports and exports of the country, the Secretary also proposed policy initiatives and various short-term and medium-to-long term measures aimed at promoting trade activities and realizing export potential of the country.

