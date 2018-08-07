Emergency announced in Rawalpindi, Islamabad due to flash floods

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been receiving intermittent heavy rainfall since last night, and the authorities concerned have declared rain emergency in the twin cities.

At least 202 millimeters of rain was recorded in Rawalpindi while Islamabad received 162 millimeters of rain.

Heavy rain raised the water level in Nullah Lai to 6.5ft, prompting the district administration to take precautionary measures to tackle possible flooding.

Spillways of Rawal Dam were also opened after the water level touched the level of 1752 feet.

Meanwhile, eleven people were stranded in Swan river due to flooding. However, they were successfully evacuated by the Rescue 1122 team.

Authorities have asked people residing in low lying areas and dams to stay alert.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms during last twenty-four hours also triggered flash floods in many parts of Hazara Division.

The rain followed by thunderstorm hit Haripur, Abbottabad and Mansehra and other areas interrupted power supply and damaged telecommunication system.

The flash floods also affected Karakoram Highway at various places of Abbottabad and Mansehra.

In Mansehra, few houses have also been damaged by windstorm where various structures collapsed due to heavy rain. However, there are no reports about any loss to life in these incidents.

Commissioner Hazara Division has directed all district administrators to remain vigilant during the current spell of rain to deal with any untoward situation.