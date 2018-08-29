Prime Minister Imran Khan says elimination of corruption and accountability of all corrupt elements without discrimination is the top priority of the Government.

He was talking to Chairman National Accountability Bureau retired Justice Javed Iqbal in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the Government would extend support for strengthening of the Bureau and boosting its performance.

He expressed satisfaction over recent performance of NAB.

Meanwhile, Former Managing Director PTV Yousaf Baig Mirza called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, issues relating to media were discussed.