Eleven killed in Kohat road mishap

KOHAT: Eleven passengers died and forty five others sustained critical injuries when a passenger bus collided with a trailer on main Indus Highway here on Saturday.

According to police, a passenger bus, en route to Karachi from Buner, hit a trailer on main Indus Highway.

At least eleven persons killed in the incident on the spot while several others also inured.

The injured were rushed to nearby District Headquarters Hospital Kohat, where emergency has been imposed.

Rescue teams have started relief activities while a case has been registered to ascertain cause of the accident.— APP