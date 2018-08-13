Elections for NA speaker, deputy speaker to be held on August 15

ISLAMABAD: Elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly will be held on Wednesday.

According to schedule issued by NA Secretariat, the nomination papers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker could be submitted in the office of Secretary National Assembly by Tuesday.

Earlier today, outgoing NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to 331 MNAs-elect during 15th session of 342-member house .

On the occasion, strict security arrangements were made as at least a thousand security men were deployed in and outside the parliament building.

The Constitution makes it mandatory to convene NA session within 21 days of general elections.—NNI