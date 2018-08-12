Election of Speaker, Deputy Speaker to be held on August 15

ISLAMABAD: Election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly will be held on Wednesday, August 15.

According to schedule issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, nomination papers for election of the speaker and Deputy Speaker will be delivered to the Secretary National Assembly Secretariat before 12:00 noon.

The election of the speaker and Deputy speaker will be held on August 15 through secret balloting.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated Asad Qasir for the slot of speaker while joint opposition had fielded Syed Khurseed Shah for the speakership.