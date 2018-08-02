Eight silent signs that indicates brain tumor

Web Desk: Brain cancer affects less than 1 percent of the world’s population, but the bad news is that brain tumors are often accompanied by very few symptoms like headaches and exhaustion.

These are the 8 symptoms of brain tumor you should know and take them seriously.

Persistent Headache

The most common symptom is a new daily headache that won’t seem to go away. The headache gets worse over time and is often present when you wake up in the morning. A small, fast-growing tumor can cause as severe of a headache as a large, slow growing tumor.

A subtle loss of vision

This is also associated with a brain tumor. Due to brain tumor, the quality of vision gets altered. This symptom with pituitary tumors compress the optic chiasm, or a part of the visual pathway.

Weakness

People with a brain tumor, may experience pain in their limbs and stop responding the way they were used to. Weak legs may also mean that you have a vitamin D deficiency.

Difficulty forming words

Due to brain cancer, language problems such as stuttering, difficulty naming objects or understanding what others are saying, occure. Brain tumor obstructs the abilities of understanding and comprehending speech.

Moody feelings and risky behavior

People who have brain tumor may develop depression, anger or anxiety and effect someone’s emotion and mood. They experience changes in behavior including becoming more angry or agitated or showing loss of inhibition.

Loss of hearing

If someone experiencing hearing loss from one side or a constant ringing sensation, may be suffering brain tumor. Their ability of hearing sounds and understanding language and conversation, losing with times.

Infertility

As brain controls everything in the body, including the production of hormones. Tumors affecting the pituitary gland can secrete high amount of hormones or prevent the normal gland from working. Women suffering from brain tumor are unable to produce milk after giving birth.

Loss of balance

If walking become difficult or one tend to lean toward one side, this can be a brain cancer symptoms caused by tumors in the cerebellum, the brain area responsible for balance and coordination.

Source: RD