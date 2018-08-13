Eight miners killed, 13 trapped after explosion in Quetta coal mine

QUETTA: At least eight miners were killed and 13 others trapped after an explosion inside a coal mine in Sanjawi area some 30 kilometres from Quetta on late Sunday night.

Rescue teams, FC Balochistan and Levies personnel reached the spot and launched rescue operation. Rescue sources said that 15 miners were working in the mine at the depth of 3,500 feet at the time of the explosion. Rescue teams have retrieved bodies of eight miners so far and search for others was underway.

Police official Wajeet Khan told media persons the blast happened in the village of Sanjawi about 30 kilometers from Quetta.

He said rescuers have retrieved eight bodies and that 13 other miners are missing and feared dead, with rescue operations hindered by the gas leak.

Chief miners said that the deceased workers belonged to Shahgla and Dir areas and he confirmed that eight body have been recovered from coal mine and five still are missing.

Caretaker chief minister for Balochistan, Alauddin Marri, has expressed his grief sadness over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He has also asked the authorities concerned to expedite rescue operation.

Earlier on May 05, 17 labourers died and 6 others injured when coal mine caved-in in Quetta.

According to officials, coal mine incident occurred in Margut area of provincial capital, FC, PDMA and Edhi volunteers immediately rushed to the scene for rescue operation. There were 23 labourers working at the time of coal mine incident, rescue workers shifted 17 dead bodies of labors, where as 6 people were admitted to hospital who got injured.—INP