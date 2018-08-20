Educationists welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech

LAHORE: Educationists have welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation and especially converting the PM House into a university as well as using governor houses for public well-being.

They also appreciated the austerity measures which had first been adopted by himself as the prime minister, adding that this role model would encourage the public and private sector as well as the countrymen to also adhere to the austerity that was need of the hour to pull the country out of economic and other challenges.

The educationists, including Institute of Total Quality Management (ITQM) Director Dr Usman, while talking to APP

lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pledged to cut spending, launch sweeping reforms and take austerity measures.

He also hailed the introduction of reforms in the FBR, setting up a high-powered Task Force to bring back money

laundered abroad from Pakistan, promotion of tourism, construction of Bhasha Dam to overcome water crisis, business advisory councils to facilitate investors and business community besides police reforms.

The appointment of Dr Ishrat Hussain as an advisor to ensure institutional reforms especially implementing austerity measures to reduce the non-development expenditures of the government was also lauded.—APP