Education sector needs a lot of reforms: CJP

MULTAN: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar says better future can be given to next generations only by ensuring a corruption free Pakistan.

Addressing High Court Bar in Multan, he said a jihad is needed to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country.

The Chief Justice said that while his initiative to collect funds to build the Diamer-Bhasha dam had garnered immense support in the country, it had also fallen victim to opposition.

Justice Nisar implied that Thursday night’s incident when about a dozen educational institutions were burned down by miscreants in Diamer district was an act of opposition to his initiative to collect funds for the dam.

The Chief Justice urged people to quash any conspiracy that might hinder the construction of the dams terming it vital for the survival of the country.

He also clarified that the Supreme Court had not ruled out Kalabagh Dam, instead, the court has said that it should be built after all provinces reach a consensus over it.

Referring to education, the Chief Justice said education sector needs a lot of reforms.

On health, the Chief Justice said the situation of healthcare is in dilapidated condition, but that can be improved with dedication and will.