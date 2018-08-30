ECP to issue final list of candidates for presidential election today

The Election Commission of Pakistan will today publish final list of candidates for presidential election.

According to ECP, candidates can withdraw their candidature by 12 noon today.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza had accepted nomination papers of all the three candidates contesting presidential election.

Dr Arif Alvi of PTI, PML-N backed Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan of PPP are the main contenders in presidential election to be held on Tuesday (September 4).