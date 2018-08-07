ECP stays notification of Imran’s victory from two constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has withheld issuing the victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Imran Khan from two of the constituencies.

According to the electoral body, the notifications have not been issued for the constituencies wherein the courts have issued stay orders or there are inquiries underway.

The ECP has therefore not issued the victory notifications of PM-in-waiting, from NA-131 Lahore and NA-53 Islamabad.

The core reason behind the development is the controversy regarding Imran Khan’s display of his ballot when his cast his vote in NA-53 on July 25.

Moreover, as Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has moved court seeking a recount in NA-131, the victory notification has not been issued for the said constituency.

What mars the jubilation of PTI chief is the fact that the Election Commission of Pakistan has issued conditional notifications of victory for NA-95 Minawali, NA-243 Karachi and NA-35 Bannu.

Imran Khan had contested the elections from five constituencies and had emerged victorious. Media reports implied that Imran Khan will be retaining the seat of NA-95 Minawali and vacate the rest of four constituencies.—INP