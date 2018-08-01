ECP directs successful candidates to submit election expenditure details soon

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed all the successful candidates to submit details of election expenses swiftly.

According to a statement issued by ECP on Wednesday, the ECP has asked the candidates to send their expenditure information to the relevant Returning Officers (RO).

No candidate garnering victory in General Elections 2018 has submitted their expenditure details to the ECP yet.

The ROs have been given instructions by the ECP to fill out Form C and send the election spending details of all successful candidates within 10 days of polling.

On the contrary, unsuccessful candidates are required to submit the said details within 30 days of polling.

The details include a statement of the bank account used for electioneering expenses, receipts of all spending incurred, a copy each of all material printed for campaigning purposes along with the name and contact information of the publisher.

A show-cause notice will be issued to the candidates by the RO who fail to comply with the directions of ECP.—INP