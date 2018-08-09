ECP clears Imran, Khattak, Fazl & Ayaz in code of conduct violation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission has cleared PTI Chief Imran Khan, PTI leader Pervez Khattak, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq of the charges of violating code of conduct during their election campaigns after they tendered apologies.

A four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza announced its reserved verdicts in the cases on Thursday.

The Commission warned these politicians not to use foul language in future.

Earlier today, Ayaz Sadiq and Pervez Khattak tendered their apologies to the commission for using indecent language during election campaign. Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Imran Khan had already submitted their apologies.

In the case pertaining to violation of secrecy of ballot against Imran Khan, counsel Babar Awan submitted a written reply explaining that secrecy of the ballot was not violated deliberately by his client.

He sought notification of Imran Khan as winning candidate from NA-53 constituency.

The Election Commission rejected the written statement submitted by Babar Awan as it did not carry Imran Khan’s signature.

The Commission directed the counsel to submit the apology signed by the PTI chief.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till Friday.