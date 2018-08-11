ECP asks Imran, others to retain only one seat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday asked the winning candidates who returned on more than one National or provincial assembly seats in the July 25 polls to vacate all but one seat before oath-taking.

According to the ECP, these candidates will have to retain only one seat they want before they are sworn in as legislators. They are required to apprise the ECP of their decision in this regard.

PTI Chief Imran Khan, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, and his son Hamza Shehbaz are among the political leaders who contested from more than one constituency.

Mr Khan clinched all five National Assembly seats he contested the general elections 2018 from.

He was declared elected on NA-53 (Islamabad), NA-35 (Bannu), NA-243 (Karachi), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-95 (Mianwali).

The PTI chief was earlier reported to have decided to retain his hometown, Mianwali, seat where he received a whopping 162,499 votes. However, some party leaders had opposed this decision, suggesting the prime minister-in-waiting should not to give up Lahore seat because they believe it may be difficult for the party to win it back.

According to some reports, the PML-N president has decided to retain NA-132, Lahore and vacate two Punjab Assembly seats.

His son, Hamza Shehbaz, is said to have decided to vacate NA-124 (Lahore) and retain Punjab Assembly seat, PP-146. —INP