ECP accepts Imran Khan’s apology

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s apology over violating the electoral code of conduct, Aaj News reported.

A written reply was submitted by the PTI chief earlier in the day during a hearing held by a four-member bench that was headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza.

Yesterday, ECP ordered a signed apology from Imran and rejected the response submitted by his counsel Babar Awan.

Following the acceptance, ECP ordered the issuance of notification for Khan’s victory in NA-53. where he publicly stamped the ballot paper instead of casting his vote in secrecy.

The written reply stated that Khan did not intentionally stamp his ballot publicly and that the photos of Imran’s ballot were taken without his permission, while the curtain, used around the ballot for secrecy, had fallen due to heavily crowded polling booth.