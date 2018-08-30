Donald Trump trolled for painting US flag wrong

Web Desk: The US president Donald Trump, his wife and Secretary of Health and Human Service visited a children’s hospital in Ohio, where they colored US flags with the children.

The flag he drew, had a stripe coloured blue and Tweeple went crazy because the US flag doesn’t have a single blue stripe on it. All the stripes are only red and white.

The photo shared by Azar on Twitter quickly went viral and people couldn’t stop taking a jibe at him.

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA — Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018

While some of his followers tried to argue there was no proof that he coloured the stripe blue, others were quick to furnish proof that he was the one who got it wrong.

LMAO! This is how Donald Trump, president of the United States of America colored our American Flag! He is an idiot for not even knowing the strips are red and white with the back ground color under the stars is blue. It took a child of about 6 yrs old to point out he has no clue https://t.co/6GDHf42jYo — G. (@Tho53262254Gary) August 28, 2018

Me: I can’t believe that photo of Trump coloring the flag wrong is real.

Eva: Give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the kids took all the reds… but… then… why didn’t he color the blue part…. Yeah… I’ve…. got…. nothing. — Justin King (@Justinkingnews) August 28, 2018

Trump accuses football players of disrespecting the American flag when he CANT EVEN COLOR IT CORRECTLY what is this world pic.twitter.com/BtduyikEa6 — Rachel P. (@rachel_1267) August 27, 2018

Please send advice to a Trump on how to actually color the American flag. Hint there is one on his lapel. pic.twitter.com/b1WpTeGFlv — Concerned Citizen (@Hog8ter) August 27, 2018