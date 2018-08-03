Did Steve Jobs treat his daughter badly?

Web Desk: Daughter of Steve-Jobs, Lisa Brennan-Jobs recently gave unprecedented details about the troubled relationship with her late father in her new memoir, Small Fry.

She revealed that her billionaire father once told her ‘you’re getting nothing’ when she asked to have his Porsche after he was done with it.

‘You’re not getting anything’, he said. ‘You understand? Nothing. You’re getting nothing’.

Moreover, she tells how Jobs refused to admit that he named the Lisa Macintosh computer after her when she asked, and that he only came clean years later.

The founder of Apple made the cruel dig at Lisa Brennan-Jobs as he lay dying of cancer because he smelled the rose facial mist she had sprayed on herself.

He told her daughter that ‘You smell like a toilet’.

She says that for her father, her very existence was a disappointment and a source of shame.

Jobs finally reconciled with Lisa and apologized when she was nine years old, but the wounds of his behavior never really healed and the two had a strained, difficult relationship.

She writes: ‘I wished I could take it back. We pulled up to the house and he turned off the engine. Before I made a move to get out he turned to face me.

