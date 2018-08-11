Did Kareena Kapoor’s statement fuel her fight with Bipasha Basu?

Web Desk: The bonding between Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu was too strong before they worked together in Ajnabee in 2001. In that movie, the actress got into a nasty fight over their costumes. Kareena had even slapped Bipasha.
During an interview, Bipasha Basu said that she would never like to work with Kareena again. “I think this is a case of making a mountain out of a molehill. There were never any problems with me. She had some problems with the designer. I don’t know why I was pulled in. It was quite childish.”
Later on, in 2002, Kareena shared her side of story, “She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, She spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now that’s a figment of her imagination.”
In 2008, after Bipasha Basu and Saif Ali Khan worked together in Race, Kareena extended the olive branch to Bipasha and invited her to Saif’s birthday bash.