Did Kareena Kapoor’s statement fuel her fight with Bipasha Basu?

Web Desk: The bonding between Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu was too strong before they worked together in Ajnabee in 2001. In that movie, the actress got into a nasty fight over their costumes. Kareena had even slapped Bipasha.

During an interview, Bipasha Basu said that she would never like to work with Kareena again. “I think this is a case of making a mountain out of a molehill. There were never any problems with me. She had some problems with the designer. I don’t know why I was pulled in. It was quite childish.”

Later on, in 2002, Kareena shared her side of story, “She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, She spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now that’s a figment of her imagination.”

In 2008, after Bipasha Basu and worked together in Race, Kareena extended the olive branch to Bipasha and invited her to Saif’s birthday bash.