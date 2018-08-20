Death anniversary of Martyr Rashid Minhas observed today

Web Desk: Pilot Officer Shaheed Rashid Minhas is being remembered today on his 47th death anniversary for his bravery and patriotism.

At the age of 20, Rashid Minhas embraced martyrdom on August 20, 1971 in a jet trainer crash while struggling to regain controls from a defecting pilot: flight instructor FIT Lt Matiur Rahman.

Minhas, was born on February 17, 1951 in Karachi. He was fascinated with aviation history and technology and used to collect different models of aircraft and jets.

He was the only PAF officer to receive the highest valour award, the Nishan-e-Haider and also the youngest person and the shortest serving officer to have this award.

August 20, 1971, is the day in his life, when he left this world to always remain alive in our heart. When he was getting ready to take off in a T-33 jet trainer in Karachi, instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rehman, signaled him to stop and then climbed into the instructor’s seat. The hijacked the jet and turned it toward India.

It was the instructor’s intention to defect India to join his compatriots in the Bangladesh Liberation War. But Minhas failed his plan by taking control from Matiur Rahman. Each of them tried to overpower the other to take the flight control. In the end, some 32 miles from the Indian border, the jet crashed near Thatta. Both men lost their lives.