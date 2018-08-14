Day-long Independence Day celebrations held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD: A day-long Independence Day celebrations was held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday.

The celebration was inaugurated by Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar.

PNCA organized miniature exhibition titled “Ustad Shagird” and photographic exhibition titled “Land, Life and People” on the occasion to pay tribute to our National hero’s, and leaders. For the first China and Pakistani artists joined performed to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner.

The performance by: National Performing Arts Group of Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Islamabad and Shaanxi Yulin Coal Sea Art Group of China enthralled audience at jam packed auditorium of PNCA.

Gulab Khel a popular Rabab player mesmerized audience with its beautiful performance. He is a popular fretless pluck string lute of Pakistan’s north western mountainous region, named Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The young Maestro “Gulab Khail” is a celebrated exponent of Rubab.

Mehrgarh dance was presented by the artists of PNCA and got big applause from the audience. Mehrgarh is the oldest of all civilizations ever excavated, tracing its origins sometimes 2500 to 7000 years B.C. The civilization used to be situated in Bolan Pass, in our southern province of Baluchistan. The Mehrgarh depicts the then advanced civilization.

The Chinese artists presented Waist Drum Performance of Northern Shaanxi:

“The World of Agitation”.

Waist Drum performance titled “the World of Agitation” is a dance of Northern Shaanxi Province of People’s Republic of China, performed on the rhythm of traditional Drum. This Dance was performed by a group of Farmers, dressed ostentatiously. The dance has won great acclaim both at home and abroad.

The PNCA National Performing Arts Group (NPAG) artists enthralled audience with Sindhi Jhoomer Dance, Bhangra, Kalash, Khattak and Balti Dance Perfromance. The Sindhi Jhoomer dance is performed by young village girls to celebrate a good harvest. Dressed in their swirling full skirted costumes and silver jewelry they are joined by boys.

Fusion of Pakistani and Chinese vocal and instrumental music was presented by celebrated local musicians using Rubab, Flute, Violin in accompaniment with percussion Tabla and other Orchestra members.

The Young local vocalist, Usman Raees was sung a popular Chinese melody, Urdu translated version of the melody will be presented by Female member of the Chinese ble.

The Yangko Harvest Dance Performance was performed by a group of 16 Chinese artists.

Based on the original folk Yangko, this version of the dance is transformed into an appealing stage performance. Lively and passionate dance moves in the performance, truly demonstrate the joy of the people for good harvest.

Recipient of President of Pakistan’s Medal for Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star Of Distinction), Raees Ahmed is an outstanding violinist of our country who has countless performances to his credit. He enthralled audience with playing some his popular tunes.

Chinese Singer Xue Xiang Fei also presented popular folk songs from northern Shaanxi reflects all aspects of social life, carrying feelings of bitterness, joy, love, and envoy of the people of northern Shaanxi.

The Maestro Salman Adil also presented a popular folk tune. —APP