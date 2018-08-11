CPL 2018: SRK shakes leg with Dwayne Bravo in new ‘Champion’ anthem

Web Desk: All rounder of West Indies, Dwayne Bravo included in the list of the most entertaining cricketers in the world. His famous ‘Champion Song’ that was released in March 2016, has become a victory anthem for many teams. This time, Bravo representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribean Premier League (CPL), came up with another anthem for the CPL team TKR.

Interestingly, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Trinbago Knight Riders, also shook a leg with Bravo in the official anthem, ‘Bowl Them Out’.

Today I officially launch the TKR anthem for CPL 2018 “Bowl Them Out” co-written by Jojo and myself; produced by wiz. I would also like to thank @iamsrk who is also featured on this song written for the @TKRiders. This is a dream come true for me pic.twitter.com/IEXyKGkHqn — Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) August 10, 2018

