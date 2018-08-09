Court adjourns Al-Aziza reference, summons former PM to appear on Monday

Accountability Court has adjourned hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship reference case against Sharif Family till Monday, Aaj News reported.

Judge Arshad Malik while hearing the case ordered former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to appear on next hearing.

Judge Malik also directed the prosecution to present Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head and prosecution’s star witness Wajid Zia for the hearing on August 13.

Deputy prosecutor general National Accountability Bureau Sardar Muzaffar briefed the court about the case.

Earlier, ousted PM had filed petition in Islamabad High Court for transferring the references from Judge Bashir’s court as he already had given judgement on Avenfield reference case.

On August 7, the IHC took up Nawaz Sharif’s plea and transferred the references to Judge Arshad Malik’s court (accountability Court II).