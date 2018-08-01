Corps Commanders Conference reviews geo-strategic environment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Genera Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed corps commanders to continue consolidating gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy.

Chairing 122nd Corps Commanders Conference in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he expressed satisfaction over progress in military level engagements with Afghanistan.

The conference reviewed geo-strategic environment, regional peace and internal security situation of the country.

The forum appreciated Army Elections Support Center and field formations for assisting Election Commission of Pakistan for conduct of the general election.

The meeting paid tribute to martyrs and injured who sacrificed their blood during the process.

It also thanked brave people of Pakistan for their support for the Armed Forces.