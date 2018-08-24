Colombia will use drones to kill drug production

Web Desk: Colombia experienced a major drug trafficking problem and they made a long struggled against it. They have also made multiple films and documents on it.

Now, Colombia’s newly-elected President Ivan Duque is testing a new method to fight the trade.

Reportedly, Colombia is testing remote-controlled drones that are designed to track coca, the crop cocaine is made from. These drones are also built to destroy the illegal crop. They carry a powerful herbicide, glyphosate payload. The drones then spray any coca crop they find, killing cocaine production right at the source.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the drone tests have already destroyed “hundreds of acres of coca.” However, the new government hopes the drones will offer more precision, so coca farms can be eliminated without harming other legitimate crops nearby.