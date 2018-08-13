COAS initiates plantation of 2m trees campaign today

Pakistan Army has joined national tree plantation campaign. According to the ISPR, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will initiate simultaneously plantation of two million trees on Monday across the country. The campaign has been named as Sarsabz-o- Shahdab Pakistan.
During the monsoon season, ten million saplings will be planted.
Campaign is named 'سرسبز و شاداب پاکستان'.
