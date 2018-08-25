Clip of a man offering namaz inside gurdwara goes viral

Web Desk: This clip is an example of religious tolerance and harmony and winning heart on social media. In a video, a man can be seen offering namaz, not inside a mosque but a gurdwara.

The man can be seen praying in the background, while Gurbani is being sung on the mic. This unusual sight was recorded by an onlooker at the Sikh place of worship.

The video captioned as, “A Muslim brother spotted doing Namaz in Gurdwara Sahib Bercham, Ipoh. Probably he couldn’t find a mosque and drop by Gurdwara to complete his Namaz.”