Clash kills six and injures two in Charsadda

Charsada: Clash between two groups over a marriage proposal, killed six people and wounded two in Charsadda on Sunday, reported Aaj News.

According to the police, two families slightly argued over a marriage proposal, which later become extravagant and reached to physical fight between them. Meanwhile, firing was opened on both sides, as a result, six were killed on the spot, including two women.

Dead bodies have been transferred to District Head Quarters for further necessary investigation, while injured have been moved to Peshawar for medical treatment.