CJP directs for earliest completion of Orange Line Train Project in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan has directed to complete Orange Line Train Project in Lahore as early as possible.

Hearing a case at Supreme Court Lahore registry today, he directed contractors working on mega projects to provide a time frame for completion of their work.

Chief Justice asked the contractors to submit an affidavit within three days giving time frame for completion of the Orange Train project.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan said the people of Lahore have faced numerous difficulties because of this project and the Supreme Court wants to rid them of the problems.

The CJP also asked the Punjab secretary finance to clarify regarding non-payment of dues to contractors.

The top judge advised the Punjab government’s counsel to consult the chief minister if necessary.

He asserted that we must get these projects completed, come what may.