China too powerful for Maldives at Asian Games women’s badminton

JAKARTA: China wasted less than an hour on its way to the semifinals of the women’s badminton team event following their 3-0 victory over Maldives in the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

In a one-sided duel between both team’s top singles players, Chen Yufei took charge from the outset against Fathimath Razzaq to strom to an 11-1 lead, before taking away the first game 21-2.

Chen also felt little resistance from her opponent in the second game, where she triumphed 21-3 in eight minutes.

“Whoever my opponent is, I focus on solid preparation for the match,” Chen pointed out. “The first match was about my adjustment to the venue. I felt the wind inside was a bit strong, and I had to overcome that as well as I could.”

World Championships bronze medalist He Bingjiao was also untroubled by Aminath Moosa en route to her 21-6, 21-3 win in 21 minutes.

He reckoned that she was familiar with the venue due to previous experience playing here, adding that she needs to have a better control of the ball’s speed.

Like two of her teammates, China’s third singles option Gao Fangjie was hardly challenged as she raced to 21-5, 21-9 over Neela Najeeb to seal China’s win.

“It was a good experience playing against China, one of the best teams in the world. Wish them all the best,” said Najeeb.

China will meet the winner between Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the women’s semifinals. Thailand eliminated China in the 2018 Uber Cup semifinals.

“If I could play, I would do my own part for the team,” said He, emphasizing that “this time will be a bit different due to our loss at the Uber Cup.”