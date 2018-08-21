Capt (retd.) Safdar taken to RIC with chest pain

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was shifted from Adiala jail to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) with the complaint of chest pain.

He will undergo complete medical checkup after which decision regarding his admission in the hospital will be taken.

Last night, Safdar suffered from stomach and chest pain and was taken to jail’s hospital however; his health deteriorated and was shifted to RIC.

RIC’s chief executive Genral (retd) Azhar Kiyani examined Safdar.

Security has been tightened as both Hanif Abbasi and Safdar are under-treatment in RIC. Hanif underwent angioplasty as a stent was placed due to blockage of two heart valves. He has been kept in VIP ward.

While awarding VIP protocol to convicts, other patients and their relatives have been barred from entering the premises and were treated badly by the security guards.

This is the second time in a month that SAfadr has been shifted to hospital. On August 10, he was taken from Adiala jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for stomach ulcers treatment.

Stern security arrangements had been placed in and around premises of PIMS hospital to avoid any untoward situation. A three-member team examined Safdar following which his room was declared as sub-jail.

Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar have been handed over 11-year jail sentence, 7-year jail sentence and 1-year jail respectively by an accountability court in Avenfield reference. The hearing of two others references is underway.

The three graft references were filed by National Accountability Bureau on directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan in light of landmark Panamagate verdict.—NNI