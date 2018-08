Capt (R) Safar again shifted to hospital from Jail due to health concern

Rawalpindi: Son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Captain Retired Safdar has been shifted to hospital from Adiala jail, after his death deteriorates, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, he has been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, where medical tests including ECG are being conducted.

Earlier, on August 15, Capt retired Safdar was shifted to PIMs hospital under a strict security forces. Islamabad Management declared the ward of Mohammad Safdar as ‘sub-jail’.

Tests showed his increased sugar level and blood pressure. After when stability was found in his health, he had been transferred to Adiala Jail.