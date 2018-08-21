Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulates PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telephoned newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and congratulated him on assuming the office.

The Canadian Prime Minister wished him well for implementing his party’s agenda for the welfare of Pakistani people.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations and stressed the need for further strengthening of ties particularly in areas of trade, commerce and investment. Prime Minister Imran Khan also underscored the contributions of over 400,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin to Canada.