Buzdar files nomination papers for CM Punjab

LAHORE: Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) on Saturday submitted nomination papers of his candidature as Punjab Chief Minister.

According to Punjab Assembly sources, Usman Khan Buzdar, flanked by his supporters, submitted his nomination papers to the Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The election for the Punjab Chief Minister will be held on August 19 (Sunday) at 11:00 am.

Buzdar will be pitted against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Hamza Shahebaz Sharif whose nomination papers were submitted by MPA Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman on his behalf.