British Moto GP delayed due to bad weather

LONDON: The start of the British Moto GP was delayed due to bad weather at Silverstone on Sunday.

With heavy rain lashing down throughout the weekend, the race had already been brought forward from its original 1200 GMT start time to 1030 GMT in a bid to beat the weather.

But the rain continued to pour down on Sunday morning, forcing officials to delay the start time for safety reasons.

“Moto GP race delayed due to track conditions,” said a statement on the official Moto GP Twitter account.

“Updates on the new race day schedule when we have them.”

It remained to be seen whether the conditions would improve enough for the race to start or if it would be postponed for the day.

A tweet on the official Silverstone account said: “MotoGP race start delayed due to safety reasons.” —AFP