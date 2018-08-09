Brazil, world leader of homicides, hits new record

RIO DE JANEIRO: An independent organization that tracks Brazilian crime statistics says a record 63,880 people were killed in Brazil last year, making it the deadliest year in the country’s history. The Brazilian Public Security Forum released the numbers on Thursday.

Latin America’s largest nation has long been the world leader in overall homicide numbers, and its homicide rate is also one of the highest.

The organization said increasingly violent police interventions are one reason this rate keeps growing. It counted an average of 14 deaths per day at the hands of police officers ? a 20 percent increase over last year.

It also says more than 1,000 women were killed in hate crimes due to their gender.

Public security is a major issue for candidates in October’s presidential election.—AP