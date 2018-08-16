Boy captured while throwing his girlfriend in front of train

Web Desk: People has become intolerant towards even their closed ones which make them to attempt extreme actions to deal with their anger.

Recently, a horrifying footage has emerged in which an Australian boy can be seen trying to throw his girlfriend in front of a moving train.

The incident took place last year in October at Elizabeth South station in Adelaide’s north.

A 19-year-old boy dragged his 14-year-old girlfriend towards the oncoming train as she struggled desperately to avoid being hurled onto the track.

Later on, the boy was taken into custody following the ancident and spend more than three months in prison until he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in February.