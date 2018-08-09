Book on Qandeel Baloch’s life shortlisted for literary prize of India

Web Desk: Pakistani author and journalist, Sanam Maher authored book on the story of the slain social media star Qandeel Baloch. The book titled as, ‘The Sensational Life & Death of Qandeel Baloch’ has been shortlisted for an Indian book price 2018.

Some fantastic news to start the day off – The Sensational Life & Death of Qandeel Baloch (@AlephBookCo) is shortlisted for the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize this year! https://t.co/N9xtAsVyHa — Sanam Maher (@SanamMKhi) August 9, 2018

The winner of the book will be announced in November and will be rewarded by INR200,000 and a trophy.