BNP-Mengal signs deal with PTI, assures full support at centre

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Balochistan National Party-Mengal have signed a six point document for government formation at the Centre and Balochistan.

Addressing a joint news conference after a meeting, Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Balochistan is an important unit of Pakistan.

He said prosperity of the country is priority of their party.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said talks with BNP-Mengal remained successful and PTI has emerged as a party of entire country.

Speaking on the occasion BNP-Mengal Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said PTI has agreed with our points.

He said today PTI and BNP-Mengal signed a historical document.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal hoped that efforts will be made to solve the issues of Balochistan.

During the parlays, Provincial President PTI Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind and the newly elected MNA Qasim Soori were Present while, Secretary General BNP, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldddni and party leaders also attended the meeting.