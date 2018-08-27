Bigg Boss 12: Significant theme changed at the last moment

Web Desk: The new season of Bigg boss is all set to start on September 16. Fans are so excited to watch it and are ready to get hooked to their TV screen for an hour each day. Gossips and discussions are revolving around Big Boss and its contestants.

This year a new theme of Bigg Boss is Jodis. The contestants, commoners and celebrities will enter in couples, which could be mother-daughter, father-son, lovers or siblings and more.

But there has been a last minute change, which is only the commoners will enter the show in Jodis, not the celebrities.

It was also rumoured that Danny D will enter the house with his co-star from an upcoming film, Mahika Sharma. But looks like the plan of getting the celebrities in pairs has been dropped by the makers at the last minute. According to a report on Bollywoodlife, 6 single celebrities will enter the house along with 5 commoners jodis and 5 commoner singles. “Later on, the singles will be paired inside the house with the celebs and that is how the concept of ‘vichitra jodis’ will work,” read the report.