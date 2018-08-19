Beach cleaning campaign in Karachi organized by Pak Navy

Karachi: Pakistan Navy organized beach cleaning campaign in Karachi on Sunday to create awareness about the importance of cleaning of environment and beaches, Reported Radio Pakistan.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said, “Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq took part in the campaign.”

“Cleaning of sea and beaches is imperative for marine life,” he added.

Planting a sapling on the occasion, he also emphasized the need of tree plantation for a clean and green environment.

A large number of students and prominent personalities, from different walks of life took part the campaign.