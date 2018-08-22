Barcelona keeper Cillessen suffers rib sprain

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s reserve goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen suffered a sprained rib during a training session on Wednesday, the Spanish club said.

“His availability for the upcoming fixtures will depend on his recovery from the injury,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Cillessen, a 29-year-old Dutchman, joined the La Liga champions from Ajax in 2016 but has struggled to dislodge Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from the number one spot.

Barcelona also announced that midfielder Sergi Samper, 23, has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. —AFP