BAP extended support for PTI to form govt in center

Balochistan Awami Party has announced unconditional support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to form government at the center.

The announcement was made by BAP chief Jam Kamal while talking to newsmen along with PTI leaders Jehangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Bani Gala in Islamabad yesterday afternoon after meeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Jam Kamal said BAP and PTI have common vision and hence formed alliance both at the center and in Balochistan.

He expressed resolve that the two parties will work jointly for development of Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Jehangir Tareen said the two parties have reached understanding on formation of government in Balochistan.

He said the slot of Chief Minister Balochistan is right of BAP, and PTI supports BAP’s nomination of Jamal Kamal as chief minister.

He said change will definitely take place in Balochistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said his party will ensure development in Balochistan in collaboration with BAP.

He said the people of Balochistan demonstrated courage by coming out of their houses on the polling day despite facing terror threats and used their right to franchise.