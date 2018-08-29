Ban on swimming, bathing on Karachi beaches imposed

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr. P.C. has imposed a ban on swimming, bathing on beaches, seaside within the territorial limits of Karachi Division for a period of 30 days.

The ban is imposed to safeguard precious lives of the citizens, said a statement here on Wednesday.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of Police Stations concerned are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for violation of Section 144 Cr. P.C against violators.— APP